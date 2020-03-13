PGA Tour prepares for cheerless, jeerless golf at Players

Rory McIlroy tees it up today in the Players Championship on the Golf Channel at noon. [LYNNE SLADKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Lynne Sladky

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Cup Series practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Truck Series practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 4 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Cup Series practice, 4:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA TOUR, Players Championship, noon, GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga, SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 2:20 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX, Pachuca vs. Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS2

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix/Camping World 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250, 3 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour, Players Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Players Championship, noon., NBC

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.