Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Cup Series practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Truck Series practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Xfinity Series practice, 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Cup Series practice, 4:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA TOUR, Players Championship, noon, GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, 2:20 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX, Pachuca vs. Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS2
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vet Tix/Camping World 200, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: EchoPark 250, 3 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour, Players Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Players Championship, noon., NBC
