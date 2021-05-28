Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Michigan at Nebraska, noon, BTN
• SEC tournament: Tennessee vs. team TBD, fourth round, 3 p.m., SECN
• Northwestern at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Ole Miss vs. team TBD, fourth round, 6:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Syracuse vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 1, noon, ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: LSU vs. Florida St., Super Regional, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, Super Regional, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 3, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• XFC: Young Guns 2, 7 p.m., FS2
• XFC 44: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 7, 8 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, noon, FS1
BOXING
• Championship Boxing: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• SEC tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, noon
• SEC tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 11 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 1 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ABC
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 3 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: TBD, Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, 4:30 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Day 4, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• NBA Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, first round, 12:30 p.m., TNT
• NBA Playoff: Denver at Portland, first round, 3 p.m., TNT
• NBA Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, first round, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NBA Playoff: Utah at Memphis, first round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, first round, 7 p.m., NBC
• Stanley Cup Playoff: teams TBD, first round, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, 2 p.m., CBS
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, 2 p.m., FOX
• South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, 8 p.m., FS1
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
