Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Alabama State at Texas Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• South Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: World Championships, Berlin (taped), Noon, NBCSN
MLB SPRING TRAINING
• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (split squad) vs. Oakland, 8 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• NJIT at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
