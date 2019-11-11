Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• DePaul at Iowa,7 p.m., FS1
• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC
• Portland State at Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Tennessee at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
• Toronto at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Seattle at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U17, World Cup, TBD, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U17, World Cup, TBD, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U17, World Cup, TBD, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP, Nitto Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP, Nitto Finals, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP, Nitto Finals, noon., TENNIS
• ATP, Nitto Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Florida Atlantic at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.