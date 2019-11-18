Monday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Utah Valley at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Charleston Southern at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Hawaii at Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Colgate at Auburn 7 p.m., SEC
• Stetson at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Portland at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2020: Ireland at Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Chiefs at Chargers, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
