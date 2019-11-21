Texans host Colts on Thursday night for AFC South lead

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to take on the Houston Texas on Thursday at 7:20 p.m. at NRG Stadium. [AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY]

 Michael Conroy

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S. Group A, 2:40 p.m., FS2

• FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, 10:30 a.m. ESPN 2

• Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, First Round, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

• Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph's, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN 2

• North Florida at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

• Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT

• New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Colts at Texans (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.