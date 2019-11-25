Surging Ravens visit LA Rams for Monday night showdown

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the L.A. Rams at 7 p.m. today on ESPN. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Western Michigan vs. Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Seattle vs. Bucknell, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia vs. Dayton, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, 5 p.m., FS1

• Kent State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Richmond vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Butler vs. Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Chattanooga at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

• Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.,  BTN

• Bradley vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Kansas at Chaminade, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Oklahoma vs. Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Auburn vs. New Mexico, 8:30 p.m., ESPN News

• UCLA vs. Brigham Young, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

• Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Ravens at Rams, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.