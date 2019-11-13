Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• McNeese State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• St. Joseph's at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Villanova at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1
• Providence at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Connecticut at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Northern Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Tennessee at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC
MLB
• BBWAA MLB Awards, 5 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Los Angeles Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and noon, TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
