Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia at Massachusetts, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS2
• Robert Morris at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS2
• Pennsylvania at Providence, 3 p.m., FS2
• Jacksonville State at Purdue, 7 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Harvard at Yale, 11 a.m., ESONU
• Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
• Kansas State at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FSN
• Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1
• Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
• Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
• Samford at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC
• UCF at Tulane, 11 a.m., CBS
• Western Carolina at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• ETSU at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
• Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m., ESPN • News
• Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• North Texas at Rice, 2:30 p.m., NFL
• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• Texas A&M at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• UCLA at USC, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• UT-Martin at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC
• Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX
• Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Florida International at Miami, CBSSN
• Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FS1
• Abilene Christian at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
• Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC
• TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FOX
• Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FOX
•Utah at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Nevada at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: THE RSM CLassic, third round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round (taped), 3 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS,
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Schalke at Werder Bremen
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Western Carolina at Alabama, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
