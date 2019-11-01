James Harden basketball

James Harden (13) and the Houston Rockets visit the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. tonight. The game is on ESPN. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• SHOBOX: The New Generation, 9:30 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Exhibition: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTY

• SEC Cross Country Championship, 8 a.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday preview section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, third round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup, 3 p.m., NBCSN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, 2:20 p.m., FS2

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, 5:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Central at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7

• Jasper at Deshler, 7 p.m., FM-105.5

• Colbert County at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3

• Lexington at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9

• Hackleburg at Phil Campbell, 7 p.m., FM-95.5

• Cherokee at Sheffield, 7 p.m., FM-101.5

• Collinwood at Wayne County, 7 p.m., FM-92.7/FM-100.7/AM-930

• Spring Hill at Lawrence County (Tenn.), 7 p.m., FM-106.7

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• Top Rank Main Card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, Junior Lightweights, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, Super Welterweights, 9:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday preview section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF (taped)

• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Breeders' Cup, 7 p.m., NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 244 Prelims, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Denver at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA

• Philadelphia at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: Teams TBD, Final, 11 a.m., NBC (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Southampton at Manchester City, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 10 a.m., CNBC

• Premier League: Chelsea at Watford, 12:25 p.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin, 12:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Rolex Masters, Semifinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Campbell at North Alabama, 1:30 p.m., FM-97.1

• Florida vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (2 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Ole Miss at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9

• Oregon at Southern California, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

