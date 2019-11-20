Marcus Smart basketball

Marcus Smart (36) and the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. on ESPN. [MATT YORK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt York

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Princeton at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• Columbia at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1

• The Citadel at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

• Brigham Young at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Sacramento Classic: St. Mary's (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Toledo at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

• Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC

NBA

• Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Boston at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at New York Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, 11 a.m., FS2

