Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• The Veterans Classic: Auburn vs. Davidson, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois (Chicago) at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
• Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS2
• The Veterans Classic: East Carolina at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina (Greensboro) at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Armed Forces Classic: Baylor vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona State vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Armed Forces Classic: Coast Guard at Alaska (Anchorage), 11 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 233, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT
NBA
• Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals 2019, 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Koln, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: Next Gen Finals, Semifinals, noon, TENNIS
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Quarterfinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS
• Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, 9 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Thompson, 7 p.m.. 94.7-FM, 1490-AM
• Hartselle at Fort Payne, 7 p.m., 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com
• Buckhorn at Athens, 7 p.m., wkac1080.com
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Central Connecticut at St. John's, 3 p.m., FS2
• Iona at LaSalle, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Texas at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1
• Oklahoma at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
• Rhode Island at Maryland, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Florida State at LSU, 1 p.m., SEC
• Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday special section
SOCCER
• Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Alabama at Monmouth, 11 a.m., FM-97.1
• LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Missouri at Georgia (joined in progress), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.