James Wiseman

Memphis' James Wiseman (32) is congratulated by D.J. Jeffries (0) during Tuesday's game against South Carolina State. [KAREN PULFER FOCHT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Karen Pulfer Focht

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, 7:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• The Veterans Classic: Auburn vs. Davidson, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Illinois (Chicago) at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

• Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS2

• The Veterans Classic: East Carolina at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• North Carolina (Greensboro) at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Armed Forces Classic: Baylor vs. Washington, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona State vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Armed Forces Classic: Coast Guard at Alaska (Anchorage), 11 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday special section

GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 233, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT

NBA

• Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

• PBR: World Finals 2019, 10 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Koln, 1:20 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP: Next Gen Finals, Semifinals, noon, TENNIS

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Quarterfinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS

• Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, 9 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Austin at Thompson, 7 p.m.. 94.7-FM, 1490-AM

• Hartselle at Fort Payne, 7 p.m., 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com

• Buckhorn at Athens, 7 p.m., wkac1080.com

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Central Connecticut at St. John's, 3 p.m., FS2

• Iona at LaSalle, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Texas at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1

• Oklahoma at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

• Rhode Island at Maryland, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Florida State at LSU, 1 p.m., SEC

• Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday special section

SOCCER

• Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• North Alabama at Monmouth, 11 a.m., FM-97.1

• LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Missouri at Georgia (joined in progress), FM-93.9

