Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Fifth-place Game, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Cancun Challenge: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas State vs. Bradley, Third-Place Game, 5 p.m., FS1
• NIT Season Tip-Off; Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, Quarterfinal 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Cancun Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, Championship, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, 10 p.m., FS1
• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Purdue at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Kentucky at Louisiana State, 7 p.m., SEC
NBA
• Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, 2 p.m., TNT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.