Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NIT-Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, ESPNU

• Cancun Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

• Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Central Michigan at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1

• Cancun Challenge Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, 8:30 p.m,. ESPN2

• Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• MGM Resorts Main Event: Clemson vs. Colorado, Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m. ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Pepperdine at Brigham Young, 9 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• LA Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, 2 p.m., TNT

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maui Jim Invitational Semifinal doubleheader, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.