Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz basketball

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 tonight. The game will be on ESPN. [RICK BOWMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Rick Bowmer

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Pomona, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Ford EcoBoost 200, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Elon at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

• West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• California State (Northridge) at Auburn, 6 p.m., 

• Alabama at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• South Dakota State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

• Brigham Young at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Gonzaga at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday special section

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, Semifinal, 3 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, second round, noon, Golf

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 234 Main Event: Kharitonov vs. Vassell, Heavyweights, 6:30 p.m., PARAMOUND

NBA

• Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Canada, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Athens at Clay-Chalkville, 7 p.m., wkac1080.com

--

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series at Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Ohio at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS2

• St. Peter's at Providence, 1 p.m., FS2

• Nicholls at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC

• Vermont at St. John's 3 p.m., FS2

• Montana at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC

• Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS2

• Wofford at Butler, 7 p.m., FS2

• Troy at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• USC at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Samford at Florida, 1 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday special section

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (8 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• North Alabama at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m., FM-97.1

• Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9

• Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.