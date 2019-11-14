Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Penn State at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Towson at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana (Monroe) at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC
• Michigan State at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Buffalo at Kent State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Michigan State at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Classic, first round, noon, GOLF
MLB
• BBWAA MLB Awards, 5 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Dallas at New York, 7 p.m., TNT
• Brooklyn at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2020: Turkey vs. Iceland, Group H, Qualifying, 10:50 a.m., ESPN2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Euro 2020: Kosova vs. Czech Republic, Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs. Brazil, Semifinal, 4:50 p.m.,
TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, noon, TENNIS
• ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, 2 p.m., ESPN
• USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Steelers at Browns (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9
