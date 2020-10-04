Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• North Carolina at Duke, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Kentucky at South Carolina, noon, SECN
• Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN
• Clemson at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Jackson, Miss., 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 8 a.m., FS1
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
• NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ABC
NFL
• Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, Noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Detroit, Noon, FOX
• Game TBD, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 1 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
MLB
• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 1, 3 p.m., TBS
• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon, FM-93.9
• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
