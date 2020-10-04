Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will try to cut into a 2-0 series deficit when they play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 6:30 p.m. tonight on ABC. [MARK J. TERRILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., NBC

• NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• North Carolina at Duke, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Boston College at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Kentucky at South Carolina, noon, SECN

• Miami at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN

• Clemson at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Florida, 4 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Jackson, Miss., 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 8 a.m., FS1

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

• NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ABC

NFL

• Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, Noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Detroit, Noon, FOX

• Game TBD, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

• PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 1 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

MLB

• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 1, 3 p.m., TBS

• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., TBS

NFL

• Atlanta at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

NFL

• L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, noon, FM-93.9

• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

MLB

• American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

