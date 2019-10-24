Cousins has 4 TD passes as Vikings surge past Lions 42-30

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi Johnson (81) catches a 1-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings host the Washington Redskins today at 7:20 p.m. on FOX and the NFL Network. [DUANE BURLESON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Duane Burleson

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Southern Methodist at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Minnesota at Northwestern 6 p.m., BTN

• Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

• Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• San Diego at Pepperdine, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• European Tour, Portugal Masters, 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, ZoZo championship, 9 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT

• L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS playoffs, Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• MLS playoffs, LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open, The Elite Trophy Tournament, 6 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

Austin at James Clemens, 94.7-FM, 1490-AM, www.pasnetwork.net

Hazel Green at Hartselle, 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com

Brewer at Scottsboro, 98.3-FM, 105.7-FM

East Limestone at Guntersville, 95.9-FM

Ardmore at Madison County, 1110-AM, 105.1-FM

NFL

• Redskins at Vikings, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9

