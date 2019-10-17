ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino leaves the game Tuesday during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in New York. [AP PHOTO/MATT SLOCUM]

 Matt Slocum

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN's)

Nebraska at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, 8:30 a.m. & and 9 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Live, noon, FS2

MLB

A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

Preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m. NBA

Preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m., FOX & NFL

NHL

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m, TENNIS

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.