Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN's)
Nebraska at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, 8:30 a.m. & and 9 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live, noon, FS2
MLB
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m. NBA
Preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m., FOX & NFL
NHL
NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m, TENNIS
