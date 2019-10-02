Oakland A's Sean Manaea

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea is set to start the American League Wild Card game at 7 tonight on ESPN. [TED S. WARREN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ted S. Warren

Sports on TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Minnesota at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC

• Penn State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Texas at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, 2:30 a.m., NBCSN

• World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, 5 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F, 2 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card Game (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9

