Sports on TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Minnesota at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m., SEC
• Penn State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Texas at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, 2:30 a.m., NBCSN
• World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, 5 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F, 2 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, AL Wild Card Game (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.