Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
• Kent State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m., ABC
• Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1
• Purdue at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Utah State at LSU, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Virginia Tech at Miami 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at Louisiana Monroe, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m., FOX
• Troy at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Michigan State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Tulsa at SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
• California at Oregon, 7 p.m., FOX
• San Diego State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m., FS1
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Soccer Koln vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Purdue at Penn State, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m. (3:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.