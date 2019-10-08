Today
Sports on TV
GYMNASTICS
• FIG. World Championship, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1
• ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., if necessary FS1
NBA
• Houston at Toronto, 5 a.m., NBA
• Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, The Tianjin Open, 10 p.m.,TENNIS
WNBA
• Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• ALDS, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.