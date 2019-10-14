Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE SOCCER
• Georgetown at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA Legends Tour, The Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• NLCS, St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA
• Golden State at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m, NBA
NFL
• Detroit at Green Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euor 2020 qualifier, Porto vs. Ukraine, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Cardinals at Nationals, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
