Strasburg starts for Nationals, up 2-0 on Cardinals in NLCS

Down 2-0, the St. Louis Cardinals will try to get back in the NLCS  today at 6:38 p.m. against the Washington Nationals on TBS. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER

• Georgetown at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• LPGA Legends Tour, The Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• NLCS, St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA

• Golden State at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m, NBA

NFL

• Detroit at Green Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Euor 2020 qualifier, Porto vs. Ukraine, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Cardinals at Nationals, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

