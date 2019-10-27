A lefty's lament: Nitkowski bemoans southpaw Series shutout

The Astros and the Nationals play Game 5 of the World Series at 7 p.m. today on FOX. [PATRICK SEMANSKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Patrick Semansky

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., ABC

• NASCAR, The First Data 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Georgetown College at Kentucky, exhibition, 4 p.m., SEC

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN

• Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC

• Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Minnesota at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN

• Alabama at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU

• Tennessee at Florida, noon, SEC

GOLF

• European Tour, Portugal Masters, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA, BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• World Series, Houston at Washington, 7 p.m., FOX

NFL

• Arizona at New Orleans, noon, CBS

• Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon, FOX

• Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A, Napoli at SPAL, 8:55 a.m., ESPN News

• Premier League, Wolves at Newcastle United, NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:50 p.m., FS2

• FIFA U17 World Cup, US vs. Senegal, 2:50 p.m., FS1

• FIFA U17 World Cup, France vs. Chili, 2:50 p.m., FS2

• FIFA U17 World Cup, Japan vs. Netherlands, 5:50 p.m., FS2

• NWSL, Chicago at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTA, Elite Trophy tournament, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, Swiss Indoors Basel and Vienna Open, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Astros at Nationals, 7 p.m, FM-93.9

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Eagles at Bills, noon, FM-93.9

• Bucs at Titans, noon, FM-107.3

• Browns at Patriots, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

• Charlotte at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, Rolex Masters and Shenzhen Open, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Dolphins at Steelers, 7 p.m.., FM-93.9

