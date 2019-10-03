Sports on TV
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Maryland at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m, BTN
• Louisiana State at Auburn 6 p.m., SEC
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, first round, 5 a.m & 9 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, 12 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, 4 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Houston Rockets at LA Clippers, midnight., NBA
NFL
• LA Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m, FOX & NFL
NHL
• Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, 8:15 a.m. & 12:30 p.m, NBCSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves, 4 p.m, FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Florence at Huntsville, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
