Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR, Hollywood Casino 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, noon, ESPNU
• Georgia at Auburn, noon, SEC
• Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC
• Indiana at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU, Grand Prix, 11 a.m., NBC
GOLF
• European Tour, Open de France, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• ALCS, Game 7, if necessary, Yankees at Astros, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m., CBS
• New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo, 5:25 p.m., ESPN News
• Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Schalke at Hoffenheim, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• MLS, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL playoffs, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NWSL playoffs, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Yankees at Astros, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9 (if necessary)
NFL
• Rams at Falcons, noon, FM-93.9
• Saints at Bears, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chargers at Titans, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Eagles at Cowboys, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 (if no ALCS game)
--
Monday
Sports on TV
NFL
• Patriots at Jets, 7:20 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Patriots at Jets, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.