CANADIAN FOOTBALL

• Edmonton at Hamilton, 6 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See GameDay special section

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Michigan at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC

• Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

• Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, second round, 5 and 9 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

• MLL Playoffs: Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• MLL Playoffs: Boston vs. Denver, Semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPNEWS

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 1, 1 p.m., FS1

• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., TBS

• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 1, 6 p.m., MLB

• N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Preseason: Franca at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBA

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, 1:20 p.m., FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 8 (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Austin at Sparkman, 7 p.m., 94.7-FM, 1490-FM

• Muscle Shoals at Decatur, 7 p.m., 94.3-FM, 1400-AM

• Columbia at Hartselle, 7 p.m., 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com

• Ardmore at Brewer, 7 p.m., 105.1-FM, 1110-AM

• Cullman at Athens, 7 p.m., wkac1080.com

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, 3:35 p.m. (2:20 pregame), FM-93.9

• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 1 (joined in progress), FM-93.9

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday special section

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2

• Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m., FS1

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Soccer Koln vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 11:30 a.m., NBC

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Purdue at Penn State, 11 a.m. (10:30 pregame), FM-93.9

• Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m. (3:30 pregame), FM-93.9

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

