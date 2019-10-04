Today
Sports on TV
CANADIAN FOOTBALL
• Edmonton at Hamilton, 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See GameDay special section
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Michigan at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC
• Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
• Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Open de Espana, second round, 5 and 9 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• MLL Playoffs: Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• MLL Playoffs: Boston vs. Denver, Semifinals, 9 p.m., ESPNEWS
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 1, 1 p.m., FS1
• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 1, 6 p.m., MLB
• N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Preseason: Franca at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBA
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, 1:20 p.m., FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 8 (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Sparkman, 7 p.m., 94.7-FM, 1490-FM
• Muscle Shoals at Decatur, 7 p.m., 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
• Columbia at Hartselle, 7 p.m., 99.9-FM, NFHSnetwork.com
• Ardmore at Brewer, 7 p.m., 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
• Cullman at Athens, 7 p.m., wkac1080.com
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, 3:35 p.m. (2:20 pregame), FM-93.9
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 1 (joined in progress), FM-93.9
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, 2 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m., FS1
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Soccer Koln vs. Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Purdue at Penn State, 11 a.m. (10:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at New York, Game 2, 4 p.m. (3:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
