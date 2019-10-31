Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TNT

• Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

• San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Taajikistan, Group E, 2:50 p.m., FS2

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, 5:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• 49ers at Cardinals, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9

