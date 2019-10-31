Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, second round, 9 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TNT
• Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. Taajikistan, Group E, 2:50 p.m., FS2
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group F, 5:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• 49ers at Cardinals, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.