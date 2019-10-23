The Latest: Taubman apologizes for 'inappropriate language'

The Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals in Game 2 today at 7 p.m. on FOX. [ERIC GAY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Gay

Sports on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Rutgers at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

• Kansas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Illinois at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Louisiana State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC

• Ole Miss at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, 10 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• World Series, Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Ajax, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• MLS playoffs, Toronto FC at NY City FC, 6 p.m., FS1

• MLS playoffs, Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and The Elite Trophy Tournament, 6 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Nationals at Astros, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

