Sports on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Rutgers at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Kansas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Illinois at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana State at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC
• Ole Miss at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, 10 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• World Series, Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Ajax, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• MLS playoffs, Toronto FC at NY City FC, 6 p.m., FS1
• MLS playoffs, Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and The Elite Trophy Tournament, 6 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Nationals at Astros, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
