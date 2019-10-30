Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
• Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC
• Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, 2:50 p.m., FS2
• Serie A: Torino at Lazio, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9 (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show)
