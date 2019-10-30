Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson will tee it up in the HSBC Champions tournament beginning today at 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN

• Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC

• Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL 

• Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, 2:50 p.m., FS2

• Serie A: Torino at Lazio, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

• FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, 5:50 p.m., FS2

• MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9 (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show)

