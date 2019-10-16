Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Indiana at Maryland, 5 pm., BTN
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC
• Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Legends, The Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The CJ cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• NLCS, St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m., TBS, if necessary
• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Golden State at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, The Kremlin Cup, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Astros at Yankees,, joined in progress, FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.