Yanks' bullpen buckles in 11th after Paxton hooked in 3rd

The Astros and Yankees resume the ALCS with Game 4 today at 7 p.m. on FS1. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt Slocum

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Indiana at Maryland, 5 pm., BTN

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

• South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC

• Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA Legends, The Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The CJ cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF

MLB 

• NLCS, St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m., TBS, if necessary

• ALCS, Houston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Golden State at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, The Kremlin Cup, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Astros at Yankees,, joined in progress, FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.