Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Penn State at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Indiana at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
MLB
• Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, 7 p.m., TBS
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, 2 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5 (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
