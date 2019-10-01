Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals in the National League Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers. It will be at 7 p.m. tonight on TBS. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Penn State at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN

• Indiana at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

MLB

• Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, 7 p.m., TBS

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, 2 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5 (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

