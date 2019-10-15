Gleyber Torres baseball

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at 3 p.m. today on FS1. The series is tied at one. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt Slocum

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3, 3 p.m., FS1

• N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m., TBS

NBA

• Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

