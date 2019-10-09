Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC
• Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
• Baylor at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GYMNASTICS
• FIG World Championship (taped), 2 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, 4 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Division Series: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TBS
NBA
• Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• USL: Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, 10 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 5, 4 p.m., FM-93.9
• N.L. Division Series: Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.