COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern California at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
• Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
• Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
• Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live: 3:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 231, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
--
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lee at Athens, www.wkac1080.com
• Lawrence County at Corner, 97.9-FM
--
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section.
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m., FOX
NHL
• St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets, 9 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• World Cup Semifinals, 1:40 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
• Brighton vs. Everton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Burnley vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• North Alabama at Kennesaw State, 2 p.m., FM-97.1
• Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
• Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m. (3 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
