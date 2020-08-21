Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, 4 p.m., FS1
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series, 10 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5 pm., 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Toronto vs Brooklyn, Game 3, 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, 3 p.m., TNT
• Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Minnesota vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
NBA
• Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 3, noon, TNT
• Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, 2:30 p.m., TNT
• Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, 5:10 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles vs. Portland, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, 2 p.m., ABC
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m., ABC
• Stanley Cup Playoff: Teams TBA, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLBN
WNBA
• Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 2 p.m., TRUTV
--
Sports on Radio
Today
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
