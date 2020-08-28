Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), 6 p.m., ESPN
• Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1
• Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, 5:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Women's Final, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Men's Final, 3 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, 7 p.m., WNBA
• Washington vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
• IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, 2:30 p.m.,
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:15 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England, 7 p.m., FS1
WNBA
• New York vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ABC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.