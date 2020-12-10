Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL
• Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1
• Portland at Oregon State, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Jackson State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN
• San Diego State at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Arizona State at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
• New England at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL Network
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• New England at LA Rams, (joined in progress), FM-93.9
