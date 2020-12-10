Patriots Chargers Football

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams at 7:20 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network. [ASHLEY LANDIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS] 

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL

• Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1

• Portland at Oregon State, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Jackson State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN

• San Diego State at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Arizona State at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN

NFL

• New England at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL Network

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• New England at LA Rams, (joined in progress), FM-93.9

