North Carolina Iowa Basketball

Iowa basketball hosts Iowa State at 8 p.m., on the Big Ten Network. [CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/ASSOCIATED PRESS] 

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• St. John's at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Appalachian State at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m., BTN

• Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Iona at Fairfield, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Villanova at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1

• Iowa State at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• Marquette at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN

• Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Preseason: Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Preseason: Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, 6:55 a.m., ESPN

BOXING

• Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), 8 p.m., SHO

• Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Temple at St. Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth, 4 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, noon, GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Newcastle United vs. West Brom, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., FOX

--

Sports on Radio

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.