Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. John's at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Appalachian State at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m., BTN
• Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Iona at Fairfield, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
• Iowa State at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• Marquette at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN
• Washington State at Washington, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Preseason: Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Preseason: Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
BOXING
• Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), 8 p.m., SHO
• Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Temple at St. Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth, 4 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, noon, GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United vs. West Brom, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS Cup: Columbus vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., FOX
Sports on Radio
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
