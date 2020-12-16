Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Richmond at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• Northeastern at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska (Omaha) at Colorado, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Pittsburgh at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio State at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• South Florida at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Butler at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1
• California Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• North Florida at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi at Middle Tennessee State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas (El Paso) at Arizona State, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• New Orleans at Louisiana State, 8 p.m., SECN
• Montana at Washington, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National Signing Day, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NBA
• LA Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at Milan, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club América, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: LA FC vs. Cruz ASUL FC, Quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., FS2
