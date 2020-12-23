Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1
• Northwestern State at Washington State, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• South Carolina (Upstate) at Tennessee, 4 p.m., SECN
• Providence at Butler, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Villanova at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Northwestern at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Western Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1, 6:30 p.m., FS2
