The Milwaukee Bucks play in Boston against the Celtics at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

 
Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1

• Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1

• Northwestern State at Washington State, 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• South Carolina (Upstate) at Tennessee, 4 p.m., SECN

• Providence at Butler, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Villanova at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Northwestern at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Western Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

• New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Nebraska at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1, 6:30 p.m., FS2

