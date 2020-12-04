Missouri Oregon Basketball

Oregon basketball plays Seton Hall at 8 p.m. on FS1. [JOHN PETERSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Peterson - freelancer, FR171116 AP

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina (Greensboro) at Louisville, 1 p.m. ACCN

• Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

• Kennesaw State at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1

• Kent State at Virginia, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Valparaiso at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

• North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

• Troy at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Appalachian State at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Colorado at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• Jimmy V Women's Classic: DePaul vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Southern California at Arizona State 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Ohio State

• Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina State at Connecticut, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Baylor vs. Gonzaga, noon, CBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City vs. Fulham, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: West Ham vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Sports on Radio

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Washington State at USC, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

