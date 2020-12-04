Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina (Greensboro) at Louisville, 1 p.m. ACCN
• Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN
• Kennesaw State at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1
• Kent State at Virginia, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Valparaiso at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Stetson at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• Troy at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Appalachian State at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Colorado at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Jimmy V Women's Classic: DePaul vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Southern California at Arizona State 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona, Washington at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Ohio State
• Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina State at Connecticut, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Baylor vs. Gonzaga, noon, CBS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City vs. Fulham, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: West Ham vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Sports on Radio
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Washington State at USC, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
