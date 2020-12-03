Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UMass (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
• Seattle at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Air Force at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NHLN
GOLF
• European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., FOX
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Cowboys at Ravens (joined in progress), FM-93.9
