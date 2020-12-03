BYU USC Basketball

Southern California plays Connecticut in the Legends Classic at 6 p.m. on ESPN. [JESSICA HILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jessica Hill - freelancer, FR125654 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UMass (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

• Seattle at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

• Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Air Force at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NHLN

GOLF

• European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., FOX

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Cowboys at Ravens (joined in progress), FM-93.9

