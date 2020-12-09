Detroit Mercy Michigan St Basketball

Michigan State plays Virginia in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. [CARLOS OSORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Providence at Texas Christian, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• California State (Bakersfield) at Arizona, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: North Carolina State at Michigan, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU

• Oklahoma at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

• Liberty at Missouri, 7:15 p.m., SECN

• California at Pepperdine, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• San Diego at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

• ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

• Florida A&M at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Elon at North Carolina State, 6:15 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

• Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, 9 p.m., FS2

