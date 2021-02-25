Michigan Ohio St Basketball

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete - freelancer, FR52593 AP

Sports on TV

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN

• Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Iowa at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

• W. Kentucky at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m., FS1

• UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Northwestern at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

• San Francisco at BYU, 8 p.m., BTN

• Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m., ESPN

• Southern Cal at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Boise St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1

• Oregon St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m., ESPN2

• Washington St. Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Virginia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Boston College at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Arkansas at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN

• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, noon, GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT

• New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NBAGL BASKETBALL

• Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, 2 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

• Montpellier-ATP, Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

• Adelaide-WTA, Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.