Sports on TV
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN
• Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Iowa at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• W. Kentucky at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m., FS1
• UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Northwestern at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• San Francisco at BYU, 8 p.m., BTN
• Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m., ESPN
• Southern Cal at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Boise St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Oregon St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Pacific at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington St. Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Boston College at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NBAGL BASKETBALL
• Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• Montpellier-ATP, Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
• Adelaide-WTA, Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
