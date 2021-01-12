Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Butler at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Providence at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
• California (Riverside) at Southern California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
NBA
• LA Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Manchester United at Burnley, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Semifinal 1, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Semifinal 2, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
