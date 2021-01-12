Auburn vs Alabama

Alabama basketball plays at Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN. [SHANNA LOCKWOOD/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

 
 Shanna Lockwood

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Butler at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

• Syracuse at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Providence at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

• California (Riverside) at Southern California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA

• LA Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• Manchester United at Burnley, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Semifinal 1, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Semifinal 2, 7 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

