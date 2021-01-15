Lakers Thunder Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:05 p.m. on ESPN. [SUE OGROCKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Today's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Marshall at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Bowling Green at Buffalo, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cleveland State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Wisconsin at Rutgers, 8 p.m., FS1

• Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Stanford at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• California at Colorado, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Washington State at Southern California, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Louisiana State at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Dallas at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHLN

--

Saturday's Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m., FOX

• Georgetown at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1

• San Diego State at Utah State, noon, CBS

• Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, SECN

• Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Creighton at Butler, 1 p.m., FOX

• Marquette at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1

• George Mason at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• East Tennessee at Furman, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

• Virginia at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Tulane at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN

• South Carolina at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Gonzaga at Saint Mary's, 9 p.m., ESPN

NFL 

• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:35 p.m., FOX 

• Baltimore at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., NBC 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday's Sports on Radio 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, (joined in progress), FM-93.9

• Baltimore at Buffalo, (joined in progress), FM-93.9

 
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.