Today's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Marshall at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• UAB at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Bowling Green at Buffalo, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cleveland State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin at Rutgers, 8 p.m., FS1
• Fresno State at Nevada (Reno), 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stanford at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• California at Colorado, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Washington State at Southern California, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisiana State at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Nebraska at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Dallas at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHLN
Saturday's Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m., FOX
• Georgetown at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1
• San Diego State at Utah State, noon, CBS
• Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, SECN
• Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Michigan at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Creighton at Butler, 1 p.m., FOX
• Marquette at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1
• George Mason at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• East Tennessee at Furman, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Tulane at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN
• South Carolina at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Gonzaga at Saint Mary's, 9 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:35 p.m., FOX
• Baltimore at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday's Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, (joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Baltimore at Buffalo, (joined in progress), FM-93.9
