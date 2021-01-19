Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Purdue at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Miami at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Butler at DePaul, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Southern California at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Colorado State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN
NBA
• New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Colorado at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
