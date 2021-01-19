John Petty Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball plays at LSU at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. [JAMES CRISP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 James Crisp - freelancer, FR6426 AP

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Purdue at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Miami at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Butler at DePaul, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Southern California at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Maryland at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1

• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

• Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Colorado State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN

NBA

• New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Colorado at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.