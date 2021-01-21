Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southern California at Stanford, 4 p.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Portland at Brigham Young, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN
• UCLA at California, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1
• Utah at Washington State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Colorado at Utah State, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN
• Iowa at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN
• Miami at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Connecticut at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina at Florida State 7 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Montreal at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.