Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Southern California at Stanford, 4 p.m., FS1

• Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

• Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Southeast Missouri State at Morehead State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Portland at Brigham Young, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN

• UCLA at California, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

• Utah at Washington State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Colorado at Utah State, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN

• Iowa at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN

• Miami at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Connecticut at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

• North Carolina at Florida State 7 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Syracuse at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Montreal at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

