Celtics 76ers Basketball

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics at 6:45 on ESPN. [CHRIS SZAGOLA/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 
Today's Sports on TV 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Ball State at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN 

• St. Peter's at Siena, 6 p.m., ESPNU 

• Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1 

• Fresno State at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBSSN 

• Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Cleveland State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

• San Diego State at Air Force, 10 p.m., FS1 

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

• Michigan at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS 

• Minnesota at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU 

• Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN 

• Auburn at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

• Oregon at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N 

• Purdue at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Pittsburgh at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACCN 

• Iowa at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN 

GOLF 

• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF 

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA 

• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN 

• Denver at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN 

• NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal, 4 p.m., FS2 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Today's Sports on Radio 

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

• Austin at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9 

Saturday's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Cincinnati at Houston, 11 a.m., CBS

• Kansas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Connecticut at Creighton, 11 a.m., FOX

• Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN

• Baylor at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., CBS

• Maryland at Minnesota, BTN

• Florida at Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Clemson at Florida State, 2 p.m., ABC

• Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Ohio State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., CBS

• West Virginia at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Duke at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN

• UCLA at Stanford, 4 p.m., FOX

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN

• LSU at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday's Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

 
